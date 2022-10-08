The two occupants of a Cessna 150 plane were rushed to hospital Monday evening when their plane crashed into the median of Highway 401 near the Ontario-Quebec border, according to police.

One patient was transferred to hospital in serious condition while the second was airlifted to hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition, said acting Sgt. Erin Cranton, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) east region. She said police were called around 8:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Ornge air ambulance service said it took a man in his 20s to a hospital in Ottawa.

The plane that crashed took off from an airport in Quebec, said Cranton. Its destination is still not known.

Police said in a tweet Highway 401 was closed after the crash between the border and the exit to Curry Hill and 4th Line roads. The province's transportation ministry tweeted that the highway reopened at about 4:15 a.m.

Search and rescue specialists from CFB Trenton were contacted, said Cranton. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it has deployed a team of investigators to the site.

Hydro lines were also damaged in the collision, said OPP. Hydro One doesn't list any ongoing outages in the area.

The plane is a single-engine aircraft with two seats, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

The scene is about 40 kilometres east of Cornwall, 80 kilometres west of Montreal and 125 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.