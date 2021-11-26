Kingston omicron case suggests early spread in Ontario, says region's top doctor

A COVID-19 case reported this week in the Kingston, Ont., region suggests the omicron variant was already spreading in the province when Canada's first cases were announced, according to the region's top doctor.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza of Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health shared new details on CBC Radio's All In A Day Wednesday about the health unit's first case involving the latest variant of concern.

On Tuesday, the health unit said they had confirmed the presence of omicron in someone who had no apparent history of international travel.

Oglaza said the person first showed symptoms on Nov. 28, the same day Canada's first two omicron cases were confirmed in Ottawa, in a pair of people who had recently travelled from Nigeria.

"It was just two days after the World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern and drew the attention of the entire world," Oglaza told All In A Day.

"These cases were already popping up in different jurisdictions throughout the world. So [it's a] very concerning fact that we had the first case without that history of travel — which indicates that there is spread occurring in this jurisdiction, in this province."

New restrictions introduced

Canadian scientists have been working overtime to learn more about omicron, with dozens of suspected and confirmed outbreaks being reported around the country.

In the Kingston area, COVID-19 cases in general have hit new highs in recent days, with the health unit setting a new one-day record with 104 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

That broke the previous daily record of 101 cases, set only 24 hours earlier.

The health unit has already dropped the limit on private indoor gatherings to 10 people, and on Wednesday Oglaza issued a letter of instruction to local businesses and organizations to be even more vigilant against the virus.

The letter tells them to implement strict mask usage, while also providing an expanded list of symptoms they should use to screen staff and patrons for COVID-19.

Failing to follow the tougher rules could result in a fine as high as $100,000.

Oglaza said the spread of COVID-19 locally has been driven in part by people with symptoms attending social gatherings — something he hoped the new rules would slow down.

"It's an important step that will enable us to minimize the risk of symptomatic people being in attendance," Oglaza said.

"It's challenging. I fully appreciate the challenges the businesses might be facing. But what's at stake here is [their] ability to continue to operate."