Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre under investigation

The City of Ottawa is investigating the Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre's city-funded community housing programs.

"City staff have been working with its management and board of directors to ensure accountability for the delivery of city-funded services and programs," said a statement by Suzanne Obiorah, Ottawa's director of gender and race equity, inclusion, Indigenous relations and social development.

The investigation was sparked by an anonymous complaint into the centre's community housing portfolio, said CEO Christopher McIntosh in an emailed statement.

The city investigates all complaints it receives about city-funded programs, said Obiorah. Any organization that receives municipal funds needs to make annual funding submissions and financial reports on programs. They also need to show proof that their organization is financially viable.

"If there are concerns about the accountability of city-funded programs, additional monitoring and reporting is implemented on a case-by-case basis," Obiorah said.

Centre CEO Christopher McIntosh confirmed that he and board representatives met with the city on July 26.

"We were made aware that an anonymous complaint had been received with regard to our community housing portfolio and that the city would be opening an investigation," he said.

McIntosh said that they will co-operate with the investigation but would not be able to provide comment on any related matters.