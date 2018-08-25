This pineapple pachadi will give your taste buds a kick

This week marks the closing of Onam — a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in southern India's Kerala state — which closes with a vegetarian feast called the Onam sadhya.

If you'd like to celebrate the festival or are looking for a tasty vegetarian meal, try out this pineapple pachadi recipe from Anilkumar Oorkolil, executive chef and co-owner of Ottawa's Kochin Kitchen.

Oorkolil shared the recipe with CBC Radio's All In A Day alongside kitchen co-owner Nelson Abraham and their business partner, Biju George. They're holding a fundraiser this weekend to help those affected by the flooding and landslides in Kerala this month.

Pachadi is a coconut and yogurt-based curry that can be made with fruits or vegetables. This version mixes sweet, tangy and spicy flavours to give your taste buds a kick, and serves about eight people.

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped pineapple.

1/2 cup grated coconut.

1 tsp. cumin seeds.

1 tsp. mustard seeds.

1 tsp. turmeric powder.

1/2 tsp. red chilli powder.

1 tsp. sugar.

Salt to taste.

2 sprigs of curry leaves.

2 or 3 dried red chillies.

2 green chillies.

Directions

Add pineapple, chilli powder, turmeric powder, sugar, salt and water in a pan and boil it until the pineapple is soft. Meanwhile, make a fine paste by grinding together the coconut, cumin seeds, mustard seeds and green chillies with a little bit of water. When the pineapple is soft add in the coconut mixture and stir. Boil it until the coconut is cooked. Then remove the pan from the heat and wait 5 minutes for it to cool down. Add in the whisked yogurt and stir it very well. Add it in the whisked yogurt and stir very well. Use a new pan to temper the coconut oil and crack the mustard seeds. Then add the curry leaves, dried red chillies and shallots. Cook until the shallots begin to turn brown. Pour the tempered mixture into the pineapple, mix it well and enjoy.

Note: Do not boil the mixture after the yogurt has been added to avoid curding.