This pineapple pachadi will give your taste buds a kick
Try this dish in honour of Onam, a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in southern India's Kerala state
This week marks the closing of Onam — a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in southern India's Kerala state — which closes with a vegetarian feast called the Onam sadhya.
If you'd like to celebrate the festival or are looking for a tasty vegetarian meal, try out this pineapple pachadi recipe from Anilkumar Oorkolil, executive chef and co-owner of Ottawa's Kochin Kitchen.
Oorkolil shared the recipe with CBC Radio's All In A Day alongside kitchen co-owner Nelson Abraham and their business partner, Biju George. They're holding a fundraiser this weekend to help those affected by the flooding and landslides in Kerala this month.
Pachadi is a coconut and yogurt-based curry that can be made with fruits or vegetables. This version mixes sweet, tangy and spicy flavours to give your taste buds a kick, and serves about eight people.
Ingredients
- 2 cups finely chopped pineapple.
- 1/2 cup grated coconut.
- 1 tsp. cumin seeds.
- 1 tsp. mustard seeds.
- 1 tsp. turmeric powder.
- 1/2 tsp. red chilli powder.
- 1 tsp. sugar.
- Salt to taste.
- 2 sprigs of curry leaves.
- 2 or 3 dried red chillies.
- 2 green chillies.
Directions
- Add pineapple, chilli powder, turmeric powder, sugar, salt and water in a pan and boil it until the pineapple is soft.
- Meanwhile, make a fine paste by grinding together the coconut, cumin seeds, mustard seeds and green chillies with a little bit of water.
- When the pineapple is soft add in the coconut mixture and stir. Boil it until the coconut is cooked. Then remove the pan from the heat and wait 5 minutes for it to cool down. Add in the whisked yogurt and stir it very well.
- Use a new pan to temper the coconut oil and crack the mustard seeds. Then add the curry leaves, dried red chillies and shallots. Cook until the shallots begin to turn brown.
- Pour the tempered mixture into the pineapple, mix it well and enjoy.
Note: Do not boil the mixture after the yogurt has been added to avoid curding.