Pilot stopped to fix door shortly before fatal Frontenac County crash

An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada found the pilot of an ultralight aircraft who died in a crash north of Kingston, Ont., had just taken off again after landing to fix a door.

The Quad City Challenger II took off from a private runway near Yarker in Stone Mills Township, Ont., on Sept. 24, 2022 and was headed north to the Rideau Lakes Township aerodrome, according to a report shared by the TSB Wednesday.

Investigators determined that during the flight a door opened and the pilot made a precautionary landing in a farmer's field near Bobs Lake, called the owner of the aircraft, and asked for help fixing the door.

After repairing the door the pilot took off again, but two minutes later the engine could be heard sputtering to a stop, the report reads.

"The aircraft was then observed descending rapidly and rolling inverted before colliding with terrain in a wooded area."

The TSB said the aircraft was destroyed on impact and the pilot, who was the lone occupant, was killed.

"We'd like to send our condolences to friends and family of the pilot," Jean-Pierre Régnier, a senior investigator with the TSB, said in an interview with CBC.

Based on what witnesses saw and the lack of damage to the propeller, investigators believe the engine had malfunctioned and most likely failed, he added.

The TSB included this map, which shows where the aircraft took off, landed to fix the broken door and then crashed a short time later. (Supplied by Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

No data recorder necessary on plane

The TSB determined the pilot held an ultralight permit from January 2008 and an instructor rating from 2011.

"The investigation found no indication that the pilot's performance was degraded by fatigue or other physiological issues," it states.

Weather was also not found to be a factor and an examination of the engine, ignition and fuel system did not reveal any signs of a mechanical failure.

The TSB said the aircraft was not required to have a data recorder and wasn't equipped with one.

Régnier said, without that data, investigators weren't able to determine the sequence that led to the crash.

"I can imagine that for the family members, not knowing exactly what happened can also be quite disappointing."

Aircraft a 'quick-build kit'

Investigators describe the Challenger II as "sold exclusively as a quick-build kit" that can be equipped with wheels, skis or floats.

Régnier said they come with instructional manuals for how to build them and there more than 500 of the aircraft being flown. The rules for recreational aircraft are not as stringent as commercial ones, he noted.

"It's a small ultralight aircraft. There's not too many regulations, operators just need to be very mindful of what they're flying and try and take measures to be as safe as possible," Régnier said.

The aircraft that crashed in September had been partly built by one owner in 2016 and completed by a second the following year. It was on its fourth owner at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Investigators reviewed a decade of data beginning in October 2012 and said they found 45 reported incidents involving the Challenger II aircraft, including 23 cases of engine malfunction.

Seven, including the crash in September, ended in fatalities.

The report goes on to state that the ROTAX 503 UL engine in the aircraft carries a warning from its manufacturer that says it has not received "any safety or durability testing."

The warning adds the engine is for "experimental, uncertified aircraft and vehicles only in which an engine failure will not compromise safety." It also directs pilots not to fly in an area where a landing could be made after a sudden engine stop.

The TSB found the Challenger II in this crash was being flown at a low altitude in a heavily forested area.

"There was likely no available landing area for him in that surrounding area," said Régnier.