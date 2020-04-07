Pikwakanagan closes businesses, declares state of emergency

All business — including cannabis stores, gas stations and cigarette shops — are now closed on Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, which declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 last week.

Volunteer firefighters are stationed at the entrance to the small community about an hour and a half west of Ottawa on Golden Lake informing visitors about the shutdown and advising them not to enter.

"We cannot risk this illness reaching us. The way I look at it, death is at our door and it's not welcome here. If we can do anything to prevent it getting in here, then we will," said Chief Wendy Jocko.

The state of emergency was declared on March 31 — Jocko's second day on the job. She says her training in the military and as a funeral director prepared her for making difficult decisions.

Nearly 200 cars from Ottawa, Belleville and around eastern Ontario arrived on Tuesday alone, Jocko said, after Ontario closed the government-run cannabis stores. Pikwakanagan is home to 10 cannabis stores, two gas stations and a handful of smoke shops.

"We've witnessed a significant influx of people in our community and this increase was drastically increasing the risk of exposure to our members and our front-line workers," she explained.

Protecting the vulnerable

Though there hasn't been a confirmed COVID-19 case in the Algonquin community, healthcare workers recommended the shutdown to protect vulnerable people.

Jocko estimates around 70 people in the community of 450 are more vulnerable to COVID-19, in addition to residents of the long-term care home.

Community health nurse Brittany Martin says the structure of the community also puts families at risk.

"First Nations communities often have a large number of people living in very close quarters. For the spread of the disease, it will occur quickly," she said.

"Families are usually close-knit as well so there's often multiple generations living in the same home and people caring for elderly parents."

Though there was initial concern about the supply of drinking water, so far bottled water deliveries have been sufficient, Martin noted.

The community's food bank is delivering more, prioritizing the vulnerable so they don't have to go grocery shopping.

While all events have been cancelled in April, leaders have organized virtual activities such as window decorating competitions.

It's not clear whether the August pow wow will take place but a "family gathering" inviting relatives from the Algonquin community Kitigan Zibi that same weekend has been cancelled.