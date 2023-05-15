Pig captured after invading military golf course in Ottawa

A pig filmed on the grounds of the Hylands Golf Club was captured on the course and brought to the Wildlife Research Monitoring Section for disease testing, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

A 27-kilogram pig was safely removed after it was spotted frolicking on a military golf course last week.

The pig was filmed on the grounds of the Hylands Golf Club just southeast of the Ottawa International Airport. The course is operated by the Canadian Forces Personnel Support Program and caters primarily to active and former military members.

The CBC's request to the golf course for information on the pig was referred to the Department of National Defence and Canadian Forces, which confirmed that the animal was discovered on the course on Monday.

"We can confirm that it was humanely removed and in good condition when it left the premises," said a statement from Capt. Yanick Hamel. "There was no damage to the course."

The military would not provide an interview with anyone at the course or provide responses to questions on how long the pig was there or whether it caused any disruption to golfing activities.

Trained staff from the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were tasked with removing the pig.

In an emailed statement, the ministry said it was a domestic pig weighing about 27 kilograms. Its breed was not known. The ministry could not confirm whether it was a pet or a farm animal. The ministry was unaware of the pig's name, if it had one.

It said the pig was captured on the golf course using a catch pole and later brought to the Wildlife Research Monitoring Section for disease testing.

The ministry did not have any precise information on how the pig came to be on the golf course, except that it was known to be about five kilometres south of the golf course on Friday.