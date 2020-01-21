'Athletic' pigs won't let fence stand between them and a good time

The pigs at Peabody Farm in Venosta, Que., can't fly, exactly, but they do get air.

"Oh, yeah, pigs jump. I see them jump over the fence the same way their mothers did. They're pretty athletic," farmer Pierre Laframboise said.

The nimble porkers have been escaping their enclosures at the small operation, about 60 kilometres up Highway 105 from Gatineau, Que., thanks largely to the recent snowfall.

They just want to explore. They want to have some fun. - Pierre Laframboise, farmer

First, the growing snowdrifts are helping make the low-slung wire fencing even less of a hurdle for the animals. Second, the low-voltage electrical current that pulses through the wire packs less of a punch in winter, and is therefore less of a deterrent to would-be escapees.

"There's not as good of a ground connection because the pigs are walking on snow instead of dirt," Laframboise explained.

The farthest the pigs have wandered is about 750 metres down the road, farmer Pierre Laframboise said. (Sandra Marsters)

Thelma and Louise

And don't they know it. Chief among the slippery sows is a pair of escape artists aptly named Thelma and Louise. The boar, Themistocles, also likes to make a run for it.

It's their offspring that Laframboise sends to market.

"The ones that we bring to slaughter, we don't name," he observed.

A bottle-fed runt named Tiny, who has his own growing following on Instagram, is the exception, and has been having a heck of a time in the fresh snow lately.

They climbed it because it was there. (Sandra Marsters)

Not too worried

Laframboise and his partner, Sandra Marsters, aren't too worried about the strays.

Their farm is on a little-used road, and their small herd of mainly Tamworths appear to be homebodies, sticking close by despite their new-found freedom. The farthest they've wandered is about 750 metres down the road, Laframboise said.

"Then they'll see the truck. I'll roll down the window and call 'em up, 'C'mon girls, let's get going,' and they'll follow."

Scratch that: Tiny the runt closes his eyes in blissful contentment. (Sandra Marsters)

The bristled pigs don't seem to mind the cold, either. They'll sometimes huddle together or warm up in their straw-filled shelter, but curiosity keeps them seeking out new territory, Laframboise said.

"They just want to explore. They want to have some fun."

Of course, staying close to home also means a higher likelihood of being fed. The animals will often climb onto the porch, and even nose their way into the house.

The pushy pigs sometimes approach the house looking for a meal, Laframboise said. (Sandra Marsters)

"'Where's our dinner? C'mon buddy, let's go. Time for lunch,'" Laframboise imagines them saying.

Watch this space for updates on the Peabody Farm pigs. Several of the sows are due to farrow around Valentine's Day.