Ottawa Senators bring longtime broadcaster Pierre McGuire into front office
McGuire named senior vice president of player development
NHL analyst and former head coach Pierre McGuire is joining the Ottawa Senators as senior vice president of player development.
McGuire won a Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992, later moving up to head coach with the Hartford Whalers.
He's been a broadcaster in both Canada and the United States since 1997, known in part for a deep knowledge of player's paths to the NHL, an offbeat sense of humour and the occasional gaffe.
"His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team," Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a news release.
"Pierre's knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level."
McGuire joins the Senators the week before both the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and the NHL entry draft, where the Sens have the 10th overall pick.
