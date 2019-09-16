The long journey to Ottawa's new light rail line, in photos

After years of planning and construction, Ottawa's new light rail line is finally up and running.

Thousands of eager riders flocked to the 13-station line when it opened Saturday, snapping photos and soaking in the atmosphere.

But how does today's reality match what was originally planned? We've put together this station-by-station photographic timeline so you can see for yourself.

Blair

Previous Next

Cyrville

Previous Next

St. Laurent

Previous Next

Tremblay

Previous Next

Hurdman

Previous Next

Lees

Previous Next

uOttawa

Previous Next

Rideau

Previous Next

Parliament

Previous Next

Lyon

Previous Next

Pimisi

Previous Next

Bayview

Previous Next

Tunney's Pasture