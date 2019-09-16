The long journey to Ottawa's new light rail line, in photos
The Confederation Line is open. Track the process from 2013 to now.
Confederation Line opened Saturday afternoon to the public
After years of planning and construction, Ottawa's new light rail line is finally up and running.
Thousands of eager riders flocked to the 13-station line when it opened Saturday, snapping photos and soaking in the atmosphere.
But how does today's reality match what was originally planned? We've put together this station-by-station photographic timeline so you can see for yourself.
