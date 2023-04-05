Physiotherapist charged with sexual assault also investigated for misconduct

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence.

An Ottawa physiotherapist who was charged with sexual assault last month is also the subject of a misconduct complaint to the provincial regulator alleging "sexual abuse of a patient."

Vikramjeet "Vikram" Singh, 33, was arrested April 23 and charged with four counts of sexual assault, Ottawa police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police did not say when the investigation began, only that it is ongoing.

The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario said it has been in contact with police to confirm the accused is the same person named in a complaint currently before its discipline committee.

The misconduct complant alleges "sexual abuse of a patient," the regulatory body said in an emailed statement.

The criminal charges against Singh have not been proven in court. He's currently barred from treating patients on his own.

The college, which sets the professional rules for more than 11,000 physiotherapists across the province, said it has suspended Singh's certificate.

According to the college's register, Singh worked at the Navan location of Pro Physio & Sport Medicine Centres from June 2021 to December 2022. It also indicates he worked at the chain's Ray Friel location in Orléans from June 2021 to December 2022.

Sexual abuse allegations

The regulator issued a notice of hearing for Singh on April 5 that lists several allegations against the physiotherapist, including acts of professional misconduct and "sexual abuse" of a woman who was his patient, "by touching and behaviour of a sexual nature."

The document does not name the woman. It's also unclear if the allegations outlined in the college's upcoming hearing is connected to Singh's criminal charges.

The notice says the woman first went to a Pro Physio & Sport Medicine Centres clinic for assessment and treatment in early October 2022. It says she was subsequently treated by Singh three more times.

During the course of one or more of these treatments, the complaint alleges Singh "exposed [the woman's] buttocks, by pulling down [her] shorts and underwear, without her consent, and touched and/or massaged" the patient.

Other allegations detailed in the document claim Singh "massaged and/or touched" the patient's vagina and under her breasts, "massaged and/or traced and/or touched [her] pubic bone under her underwear;" and "inserted his ... finger into the opening of [her] vagina."

The alleged acts were "unwelcome" to the patient and a "violation of her sexual integrity," the document stated.

The notice of hearing further states Singh's alleged conduct "failed to respect [the patient's] personal boundaries" and "were undertaken without informed consent."

The college's discipline panel will hold a professional hearing for the purpose of deciding whether the allegations are credible, though a date has not been set.

Pro Physio & Sport Medicine Centres did not respond to CBC's request for a comment by publication time.

There may be other victims, police say

In an email, college spokesperson Taylor Turner said Singh can no longer "use the protected titles, physiotherapy resident, physical therapy resident, PT resident, or any variation of these titles or the equivalent terms in other languages," and he has been notified of the same.

"Under this interim order, Vikramjeet Singh cannot assess, treat or provide any physiotherapy services to any persons," wrote Turner.

Meanwhile, police say investigators believe there could be other victims who may have been clients of Singh. They ask anyone with information to come forward.