Photos, videos of the Orléans explosion and its aftermath

Videos tweeted by a family member of an Orleans resident and Ottawa Fire Services show security camera footage of the blast and firefighters searching the wreckage.

Residents in Orléans and neighbouring communities awoke early Monday morning when an explosion occurred at a home under construction.

Emergency services began receiving calls around 6:18 a.m. from an area near Tenth Line Road.

At least 12 people were injured, with two taken to the trauma centre in serious but stable condition, while three were taken to hospital in stable condition and seven others were treated at the scene and released, according to Superintendent Kane Newell with Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Photos and video show the moment of the explosion and the aftermath, with windows blown out of multiple homes and debris strewn along a normally quiet residential street.

Emergency crews pull someone from the rubble of the explosion. The photo was blurred before it was sent out. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Firefighters comb though the wreckage. (Ottawa Fire Services/Twitter)

Four homes that were under construction were most affected by the explosion, says Ottawa Fire Services. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Damage to a nearby house after the blast. Other people nearby reported broken doors and cracked walls. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Emergency services were called to the area just after 6:15 a.m. Monday. (Joe Tunney/CBC)

All of the fire department's technical rescue teams were sent to the area, according to a deputy chief. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)