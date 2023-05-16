OPP seeks photos, video of fatal police shooting in Bourget

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to send photos or video from the night Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget.

Police sent out a news release on Tuesday seeking any residential video surveillance, dashcam footage or other multimedia materials related to the fatal shooting.

The release included a link for an evidence submission portal.

Just after 2 a.m. on May 11, Mueller and two other officers responded to a report of a gunshot at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, police said.

Bourget is located about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland.

When the officers arrived, all three were shot at by someone in the home, OPP said. The officers were taken to hospital in Ottawa, where Mueller died and the other two were treated for their wounds.

Mueller will receive a police funeral at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.