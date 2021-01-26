Photos reveal decrepit state of former RCMP training centre

It took an investigation by the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada and a 17-month wait to get the RCMP to release photos of a contaminated building it used as a training centre for about 20 years.

The former Canada Training Centre in Kemptville, Ont., south of Ottawa, housed a school used mainly for recruits of the force's Special I unit, whose members are called upon to install electronic surveillance equipment during undercover investigations.

The 38 photos released under the Access to Information Act reveal a decrepit building: mould on the walls, peeling paint, flooded floors and mice feces in many places including on a couch.

Mould covers the wall of an entryway into the workshop and gymnasium at the former RCMP facility in Kemptville. (RCMP)

A Radio-Canada investigation published in December 2019 revealed that at least six RCMP members who had trained in that building died prematurely from neurological diseases or cancer. Others have suffered or are still suffering from serious health issues.

Radio-Canada had obtained copies of inspection reports that listed the many contaminants discovered in the building over time, but some of the reports were photocopies of the original documents, and the photos were barely visible.

The exterior of the contaminated building, used by the RCMP from 1988 to 2006. (RCMP)

Well before Radio-Canada published the story, it filed an access to information request in June 2019 to get the original colour photos seen in one of the copied inspection reports.

It took the RCMP five months to inform Radio-Canada the photos no longer existed.

"Please note that we have not been able to find any information relating to your request. The requested information has exceeded the retention period and has been destroyed," replied the head of the RCMP's access to information department in November 2019.

Paint peels from a dining room wall at the RCMP facility. Inspection reports revealed there was lead in the paint and asbestos in the plaster. (RCMP)

Convinced that the photos did indeed exist, Radio-Canada filed a complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada, which told the RCMP to search again.

"In the course of its investigation, the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada asked the RCMP to perform a second search for documents to try and find the requested information," according to the information commissioner's final report on the investigation, released in December 2020.

The oven used by trainees who ate and slept in the building for weeks at a time. Some reported finding insects in their food. (RCMP)

"On the basis of comments received, the investigation concluded that the RCMP had not initially performed a reasonable search. More precisely, the institution had not, from the start, sent the request to all relevant departments."

The Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada concluded that Radio-Canada's complaint was well-founded, and the RCMP provided the photos seen here.