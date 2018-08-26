Ottawa celebrates Pride 2018's closing weekend — in pictures

Ottawa residents celebrated the closing weekend of this year's Capital Pride festival with musical performances, a street fair, and the annual Pride parade.

The festival's 2018 edition wraps up Sunday night with performances by artists like Quanah Style, DJ Amara and Bif Naked.

Thousands attended Sunday afternoon's parade, with more than 150 businesses, community groups and sports teams marching through Centretown.

Here's what the final weekend looked like.

Saturday

Mia Buraik stands next to a photography booth where people could have their pictures taken with bubbles at the Capital Pride festival in Ottawa on Aug. 25, 2018. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Rainbow teddy bears were just some of the hundreds of items sold at Capital Pride's weekend community fair. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Some Ottawa residents celebrated Pride by donning masks and costumes over the weekend. (Judy Trinh/CBC )

Wayne Flatt, aka Busker the Clown, was hanging out at the Pride festival in Ottawa on Aug. 25, 2018. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

A man walks under Moving Surfaces, a giant steel and light sculpture at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park, as it is lit up in the colours of the rainbow, during Pride week on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Sunday

Edward Kwan, also known as China Doll, was the grand marshal for the 2018 Pride parade in Ottawa. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Marchers make their way down Bank Street in Ottawa during the annual Pride parade on Aug. 26, 2018. (Roxane Léouzon/Radio-Canada)

Marchers with the Muslim community take part in the Capital Pride parade on Aug. 26, 2018. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

A marcher spreads his rainbow-coloured wings. (Judy Trinh/CBC )

Parade marchers also voiced their frustration with Premier Doug Ford's decision to revert Ontario's sex-ed curriculum for elementary students back to the 1998 version, which doesn’t teach same sex marriage, gender diversity or consent. (Judy Trinh/CBC )

A school bus slowly makes its way down Bank Street during Sunday's parade. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

One of the many marchers who wore costumes and colourful clothing during Sunday's parade. (Judy Trinh/CBC )