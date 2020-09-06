Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week we met university students moving into their dorms, attended opening day at a pair of national museums and watched people get COVID-19 tests at a new drive-thru assessment centre.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.
