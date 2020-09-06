Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Museums reopen, students head back and a new COVID-19 test site launches

Construction workers wear masks in downtown Ottawa on Sept. 1, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week we met university students moving into their dorms, attended opening day at a pair of national museums and watched people get COVID-19 tests at a new drive-thru assessment centre.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Abby Conquer moves into her residence at the University of Ottawa on Monday with the help of her mother, Isabelle. Both say they're nervous about life on campus during COVID-19, but they're also confident about the protocols the university's put in place. (Jean Delisle/CBC )
Hand sanitizers greet visitors at the entrance to the Canadian Museum of History on Tuesday. The museum opened to the public this week for the first time since shutting down earlier in the pandemic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health (bottom left), tours the Horizon-Jeunesse elementary school on Thursday as students return to class. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
A health worker speaks with a driver before administering a COVID-19 test Friday at a new drive-thru test centre in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
Ottawa police say the driver of this car suffered very serious injuries after colliding with a set of traffic lights Saturday afternoon near Terry Fox Drive and Hazeldean Road. (Carmen Klassen/CBC)
