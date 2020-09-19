Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Hunting cormorants, waiting for tests, and pharmacists to the rescue

CBC News ·
Thi Le, left, takes a photo of daughter Amaya, 13, while apple picking at AppleStock Orchard in Winchester, Ont., near Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week we spoke to a retired biologist standing tall against the province's cormorant hunt, witnessed long and winding lines at local COVID-19 testing centres, and heard how Ontario's premier is banking on pharmacists to reduce some of that demand.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at Ottawa's Brewer Arena on Tuesday. The city's testing sites have been afflicted by lengthy waits as parents scramble to get their school-age children tested. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Retired biologist Buzz Boles stands perched in a tree on an island on Big Rideau Lake early Tuesday morning, the first day of a provincewide hunt of double-crested cormorants. (Stu Mills/CBC)
Mehdy Nasrallah puts the finishing touches on a fresh haircut for 19-year-old Jacob Elias. Like many Sandy Hill businesses, Nasrallah's barbershop is facing uncertain times as University of Ottawa students choose not to head back to campus. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, and Quebec Premier François Legault arrive at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday. Ford spoke Friday about his hope that the province's pharmacists would soon be able to administer COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
