Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week we spoke to a retired biologist standing tall against the province's cormorant hunt, witnessed long and winding lines at local COVID-19 testing centres, and heard how Ontario's premier is banking on pharmacists to reduce some of that demand.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at Ottawa's Brewer Arena on Tuesday. The city's testing sites have been afflicted by lengthy waits as parents scramble to get their school-age children tested. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Retired biologist Buzz Boles stands perched in a tree on an island on Big Rideau Lake early Tuesday morning, the first day of a provincewide hunt of double-crested cormorants. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Mehdy Nasrallah puts the finishing touches on a fresh haircut for 19-year-old Jacob Elias. Like many Sandy Hill businesses, Nasrallah's barbershop is facing uncertain times as University of Ottawa students choose not to head back to campus. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)