Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they joined thousands of climate protesters on a march through the downtown, sat down with renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall, and met one of the city's youngest buskers.

Here are some of the highlights.

A young man holds up a skateboard with a pro-forest message during a climate rally in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's foremost conservation experts, was in Ottawa this weekend for a public lecture. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Owen Sinclair signed up to busk in the ByWard Market three years ago, when he was only eight. Now 11, Sinclair juggles bowling pins, sharp knives and rubber chickens as part of his act — with all of his equipment paid for with the earnings from his show. (Bárbara d'Oro/CBC)

Nicola is one of six more women who have come forward with allegations that Coun. Rick Chiarelli exhibited sexually inappropriate behaviour either in the workplace or during job interviews. Chiarelli has denied the allegations. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Henry Assad, president and CEO of Ottawa's Happy Goat Coffee Company, is all smiles for a good reason: it was announced Thursday that his cafés will soon be opening in four LRT stations. (Jean Delisle/CBC)