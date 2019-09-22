Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
A restored pipe organ, a car fire, and a tornado anniversary
CBC News ·
This week, they joined the residents of Dunrobin as they marked one year since the 2018 tornado, got a glimpse of how local retailers are adapting to the post-tornado reality, and captured the last moments of summer before fall arrives.
