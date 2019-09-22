Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they joined the residents of Dunrobin as they marked one year since the 2018 tornado, got a glimpse of how local retailers are adapting to the post-tornado reality, and captured the last moments of summer before fall arrives.

Here are some of the highlights.

The man behind James Michael Brooks leather goods is hoping customers are educated consumers who want to invest in quality pieces. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Emily Glossop has been helping rebuild her family's home in Dunrobin which was affected by last year's tornado. It's a way to try and cut costs after some unexpected expenses. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Do these belong to you? Volunteers in Dunrobin found hundreds of pictures and other items in the wake of the tornado that touched down in the west Ottawa community last year. They hoped people might retrieve them at an event Saturday marking the one-year anniversary of the storm. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after five cars were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire next to a BMW service centre on Hunt Club Road. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Mara Brown, director of the CDCC (left), Ian Bevell, musical director of the Dominion-Chalmers congregation (centre), and organ restorer Sylvain Brisson of Orgues S. Brisson of Embrun (right) pose near the restored organ from the former Dominion-Chalmers United Church. (Giacamo Panico/CBC )