Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they watched hundreds of baby turtles being released into the wild, wrote about the experience of cycling in the city while pregnant, and reported on a parking blitz that aims to keep downtown traffic moving.

Here are some of the highlights.

John Cundell, the owner of Cundell Stables in the ByWard Market, says his business is the last stable in downtown Ottawa. (Ash Abraham/CBC)

Tow trucks are on standby to remove vehicles parked in no-stopping zones in downtown Ottawa this month. This Jeep was towed away from Albert and O'Connor streets on Tuesday. (Laura Osman/CBC)

David Seburn, a freshwater turtle specialist for the Canadian Wildlife Federation, gets ready to release baby snapping turtles into the water at Mud Lake. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC )

Ottawa resident Debbie Lawes has a garden of oddities filled with various bones and animal body parts that she hopes will entertain young people passing by. (Christine Maki/CBC)