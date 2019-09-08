Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Turtles, cycling while pregnant, and the bone lady of Ottawa

After more than two months away inside incubators, each of the turtle hatchlings has a shell about the size of a toonie with a very long tail and a very large head. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC )

This week they watched hundreds of baby turtles being released into the wild, wrote about the experience of cycling in the city while pregnant, and reported on a parking blitz that aims to keep downtown traffic moving. 

Here are some of the highlights. 

John Cundell, the owner of Cundell Stables in the ByWard Market, says his business is the last stable in downtown Ottawa. (Ash Abraham/CBC)
Tow trucks are on standby to remove vehicles parked in no-stopping zones in downtown Ottawa this month. This Jeep was towed away from Albert and O'Connor streets on Tuesday. (Laura Osman/CBC)
David Seburn, a freshwater turtle specialist for the Canadian Wildlife Federation, gets ready to release baby snapping turtles into the water at Mud Lake. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC )
Ottawa resident Debbie Lawes has a garden of oddities filled with various bones and animal body parts that she hopes will entertain young people passing by. (Christine Maki/CBC)
CBC Ottawa's Kristy Nease cycled along Laurier Avenue just one day before going on maternity leave. She wrote about the highs and lows of cycling while pregnant. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
