Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Bras in trees, piles of garbage, and a brand new light rail line

A woman photographs the Château Laurier hotel from Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2019. Artists and photographers gathered at the park Sunday to capture the historic hotel before a new modern addition goes up. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

This week, they joined thousands of people who'd hopped onto Ottawa's new light rail transit system for the first time, spotted bras hung outside Ottawa City Hall to protest workplace harassment, and tried not to breathe too deeply as garbage lingered on people's lawns in the west end.

Here are some of the highlights. 

Jahyon Jahlani reacts with wonder as a train pulls up at Ottawa's Parliament light rail station on Sept. 14, 2019. Hundreds of people waited in line Saturday to ride the new Confederation Line on the launch of the new transit system. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Bras were hung in trees outside Ottawa City Hall this week by women hoping to send a message that workplace harassment won't be tolerated. The protest comes in the wake of allegations against College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli that included asking a job candidate including whether she was comfortable not wearing a bra to work events. (Christian Milette/CBC)
Rob Smith has dug thousands of graves during the 21 years he's worked at Beechwood Cemetery. He's part of a series on the Ottawans whose job it is to prepare the dead for what comes next. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)
Louise Duplessis wants the province of Quebec to honour its original agreement to pay her $250,000 to walk away from her flood-damaged home on boulevard Hurtubise in Gatineau, Que. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)
The city is promising west Ottawa residents whose garbage and recycling has been sitting at the curb for days that they'll soon get some relief. City councillors want Waste Management, the company responsible, to be held accountable. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
