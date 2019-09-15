Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Bras in trees, piles of garbage, and a brand new light rail line
This week, they joined thousands of people who'd hopped onto Ottawa's new light rail transit system for the first time, spotted bras hung outside Ottawa City Hall to protest workplace harassment, and tried not to breathe too deeply as garbage lingered on people's lawns in the west end.
