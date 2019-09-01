Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Youth weightlifting, street harassment, and the city's new police chief

CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black snapped a photo near the Ottawa River of some leaves getting a head start on transitioning into fall. (Ian Black/CBC)

This week, they were there when Ottawa's new police chief was introduced, chronicled a street-level view of harassment in the city, and heard about confusing new safety measures implemented on one of the most dangerous streets for cyclists.

Here are some of the highlights. 

Peter Sloly was introduced as Ottawa's new police chief Monday. Sloly, 53, will be the city's first black police chief. He'll be formally sworn in this October. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)
Natasha is a co-founder of Cat Calls of Ottawa, an Instagram account where women are invited to submit their experiences of street harassment in the city. The 22-year-old transcribes insults on the pavement exactly where the incidents occurred. (Haneen Al-Hassoun/CBC)
Safety improvements like flexi-posts and new road markings were added to a section of Laurier Avenue W. Thursday, but caused confusion and a few near-collisions. The measures were installed on the same block where a cyclist was killed in May. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)
Six-year-old Rory van Ulft performs a 10-kilogram snatch at Ottawa's JustLift gym. The Ottawa girl is one of an increasing number of preteens who are taking up weightlifting, and the science seems to suggest it's safe. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Construction crews investigate a broken water main on ByWard Market Square Saturday. The Friday evening breakage caused flooding in the ByWard Market and forced some restaurants to be evacuated. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)
