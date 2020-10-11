Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week we covered a confusing few days for COVID-19 testing, visited a 135-year-old hardware store closing for good and reported on a no-knock police raid that ended with the death of a 23-year-old man.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Merricksville, Ont., mechanic Kai Dean experiences mis-gendering almost every day, something that 'does take a toll psychologically.' (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ben Poirier mourns the loss of his stepson, Anthony Aust. The 23-year old fell twelve stories to his death following a no-knock police raid. (Francis Ferland/ CBC)

Josephine Ngahimo drove her parents to the Brewer Arena site Monday morning to get a COVID-19 test, but they were turned away after waiting an hour in the rain. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A runner makes their way along a trail in Ottawa on a mild fall day last week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)