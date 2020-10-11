Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Museums reopen, students head back and a new COVID-19 test site launches

Mineralogist Dr. Paula Piilonen poses with Catapleiite minerals, some of the thousands of mineral specimens the Canadian Museum of Nature recently acquired from a private collection, at the museum's research and collections facility in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week we covered a confusing few days for COVID-19 testing, visited a 135-year-old hardware store closing for good and reported on a no-knock police raid that ended with the death of a 23-year-old man.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Merricksville, Ont., mechanic Kai Dean experiences mis-gendering almost every day, something that 'does take a toll psychologically.' (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Ben Poirier mourns the loss of his stepson, Anthony Aust. The 23-year old fell twelve stories to his death following a no-knock police raid. (Francis Ferland/ CBC)
Josephine Ngahimo drove her parents to the Brewer Arena site Monday morning to get a COVID-19 test, but they were turned away after waiting an hour in the rain. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
A runner makes their way along a trail in Ottawa on a mild fall day last week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Jim Irwin holds a photo taken inside his family's Kazabazua, Que., hardware store when it was run by his father in the 1920s. The 135-year-old store has closed for good. (Stu Mills/CBC)
