Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they captured high-stakes scenes from a simulated earthquake, got a preview of a very Canadian auction, and learned about a big botanical moment underway at Carleton University.

Here are some of the highlights.

The Ottawa Senators gather at centre ice for player introductions before the team's home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 5, 2019. The Sens lost 4-1. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Fred Crowe, right, and Richard Aronoff, left, are licensed ham radio operators and members of the Radio Amateurs of Canada. They volunteered as communications observers during an earthquake simulation in Ottawa's Dunrobin neighbourhood on Saturday. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

This rare Mi'kmaq quill-decorated birch bark purse from the mid-19th century is valued between $1,500 and $2,500, according to Pridham's Auction House. The purse was up for grabs during a weekend auction featuring items that Derek Burney, former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., had acquired over the years. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Edward Bruggink, manager of Carleton University's greenhouse, stands next to a roughly 30-year-old agave plant that is preparing to bloom — for the first and last time in its life. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Tammy Cote, whose mother Jackie Cote attended residential school, holds up a ceremonial cloth honouring children who died at residential schools. (Jean Delisle/CBC)