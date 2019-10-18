Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

An unplanned landing, a father and son take a stand, and LRT commuters complain

CBC News ·
Marcela Soto and her daughter wait for a bus to pick them up in Blackburn Hamlet. They complain there are too few buses connecting transit riders to the city's new light rail network. (Stu Mills/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they met a father and son taking a stand against a slur in a school book, heard from LRT commuters dealing with slips and falls on rainy days, and spread out across the city on election night.

Here are some of the highlights. 

This small plane came to rest in Gatineau's Parc de la Baie at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. All three people on board were unhurt. (Radio-Canada)
Gioberti Francois (right) says his son Quincy (left) was assigned to read a book with the French term 'nègre', which is a racial slur. They've since complained to the province's human rights commission. (Idil Mussa/CBC)
Catherine McKenna, Liberal candidate for Ottawa Centre, waves as she arrives on stage after being re-elected on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. All eastern Ontario and western Quebec seats stayed with the same party Monday night, save for one. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Young basketball players participate in drills at a Bells Corners school gym. Basketball registrations have spiked locally this fall in the wake of Toronto's NBA championship. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)
A number of light rail commuters reported slipping on the new floor tiles at Parliament station, seen here, and nearby Lyon station during a rainy Tuesday. (Paul Jay/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.