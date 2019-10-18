Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they met a father and son taking a stand against a slur in a school book, heard from LRT commuters dealing with slips and falls on rainy days, and spread out across the city on election night.

Here are some of the highlights.

This small plane came to rest in Gatineau's Parc de la Baie at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. All three people on board were unhurt. (Radio-Canada)

Gioberti Francois (right) says his son Quincy (left) was assigned to read a book with the French term 'nègre', which is a racial slur. They've since complained to the province's human rights commission. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

Catherine McKenna, Liberal candidate for Ottawa Centre, waves as she arrives on stage after being re-elected on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. All eastern Ontario and western Quebec seats stayed with the same party Monday night, save for one. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Young basketball players participate in drills at a Bells Corners school gym. Basketball registrations have spiked locally this fall in the wake of Toronto's NBA championship. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)