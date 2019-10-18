Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
An unplanned landing, a father and son take a stand, and LRT commuters complain
This week, they met a father and son taking a stand against a slur in a school book, heard from LRT commuters dealing with slips and falls on rainy days, and spread out across the city on election night.
