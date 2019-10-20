Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they got a behind-the-scenes tour of how Ottawa's green bin waste is processed, caught up with local Muslim voters, and heard how Mango the pig has found his forever home.

Here are some of the highlights.

Ginella Massa moderated a debate between five candidates running in Ottawa Centre at the Ottawa Mosque in Westboro on Oct. 12, 2019. (Yasmine Mehdi/CBC)

A steaming pile of waste at Renewi Canada which hasn't fully broken down into compost. Renewi Canada made an $8.5-million upgrade to its facility recently so it can accept dog feces and plastic bags, along with all the usual kitchen scraps from Ottawa households. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Shawn Hill and Melissa Acheson pose for a photo with their son Levi inside Hill's room at the Ottawa Hospital's General campus. Hill is often confused and struggles to form new memories after he suffered a brain injury last summer, but he still recognizes his family. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A person writes on the pavement with sidewalk chalk as activists close down the Laurier Avenue bridge in Ottawa as part of a climate protest on Oct. 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)