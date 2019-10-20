Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Organic waste, climate protests and one very lucky pig

CBC News ·
Twice a day, Roy Hefler, operations manager at Renewi Canada, takes a whiff of the moisture evaporating out the facility that processes Ottawa's green bin waste to ensure it's not offending people who live nearby. He says it often smells 'peat-like or woody.' (Kate Porter/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they got a behind-the-scenes tour of how Ottawa's green bin waste is processed, caught up with local Muslim voters, and heard how Mango the pig has found his forever home.

Here are some of the highlights. 

Ginella Massa moderated a debate between five candidates running in Ottawa Centre at the Ottawa Mosque in Westboro on Oct. 12, 2019. (Yasmine Mehdi/CBC)
A steaming pile of waste at Renewi Canada which hasn't fully broken down into compost. Renewi Canada made an $8.5-million upgrade to its facility recently so it can accept dog feces and plastic bags, along with all the usual kitchen scraps from Ottawa households. (Kate Porter/CBC)
Shawn Hill and Melissa Acheson pose for a photo with their son Levi inside Hill's room at the Ottawa Hospital's General campus. Hill is often confused and struggles to form new memories after he suffered a brain injury last summer, but he still recognizes his family. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
A person writes on the pavement with sidewalk chalk as activists close down the Laurier Avenue bridge in Ottawa as part of a climate protest on Oct. 18, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Mango the pig poses for a photo outside the Ottawa Morning studio on Oct. 16. He was found at the side of Highway 417 on Labour Day with a fractured leg and other scrapes. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.