Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they waded through the crowds of LRT users stranded on station platforms, met a father who built a very Canadian bed for her daughter, and learned how to go green in the afterlife.

People cross Scott Street from Tunney's Pasture station during a major light rail delay Oct. 9, 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Robert Coleman holds his daughter in front of the Centre Block bed it took a year for him to design and build. (Ash Abraham/CBC)

Bill Henry sits beside the grave of his wife, Judy. She was buried under the maple trees in a quiet corner of Picton's Glenwood Cemetery, a burial that's believed to be the first of its kind in eastern Ontario. (Ash Abraham/CBC)

A man in a Kurdistan hat rallies in Ottawa during a protest against Turkey's offensive in northern Syria on Oct. 12, 2019. (Yasmine Mehdi/CBC)