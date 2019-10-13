Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camera operators were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

LRT delays, Kurdish protests, and going green in the afterlife

A man paddles a stand-up paddle board on the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Oct. 8, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

This week, they waded through the crowds of LRT users stranded on station platforms, met a father who built a very Canadian bed for her daughter, and learned how to go green in the afterlife.

People cross Scott Street from Tunney's Pasture station during a major light rail delay Oct. 9, 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
Robert Coleman holds his daughter in front of the Centre Block bed it took a year for him to design and build. (Ash Abraham/CBC)
Bill Henry sits beside the grave of his wife, Judy. She was buried under the maple trees in a quiet corner of Picton's Glenwood Cemetery, a burial that's believed to be the first of its kind in eastern Ontario. (Ash Abraham/CBC)
A man in a Kurdistan hat rallies in Ottawa during a protest against Turkey's offensive in northern Syria on Oct. 12, 2019. (Yasmine Mehdi/CBC)
Daniel Brown trains on suspended metal rings at the Obstacle Course Race Academy gym in Ottawa. He's heading to England this weekend to compete in the obstacle course racing world championships. (Jean Delisle/CBC )
