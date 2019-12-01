Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they covered a plane crash that killed seven people, heard frustrations from two teacher's unions, and attended the funeral of a five-year-old who loved the colour green.

Here are some of the highlights.

Two teachers' unions began the first phase of strike actions Tuesday in hopes of forcing the province back to the bargaining table. Simone Rivers, who has a son in Grade 4, says she supports the work-to-rule campaign. (Jean Delisle/ CBC)

Kingston Police vehicles block traffic on Creekford Road about two kilometres from the site of a fatal plane crash Wednesday. Seven people died in the crash. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

This is the first year Quebec drivers need to have their winter tires on by Dec. 1 instead of December 15. Garages in the Outaouais say most people have had enough foresight to avoid the rush. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Boulevard La Vérendrye in Gatineau. Police believe alcohol may have been involved. (Radio-Canada )