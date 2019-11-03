Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Severed gas lines, wind damage, and more LRT delays

Five-year-old Drew Shouldice is dressed as a thunderstorm as he goes trick or treating on Halloween in the rain at Rideau Hall. Some western Quebec communities decided to postpone Halloween this year due to scary weather. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

This week they witnessed the destruction caused by a powerful windstorm, captured firefighters quelling a blaze caused by a severed gas line, and met a local woman stuck in hospital since 2017.

Here are some of the highlights.

Firefighters put out a blaze after a truck overturned on Moodie Drive Thursday morning. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
This Cumberland house under construction had been raised up on wooden supports all summer. Neighbours say it blew off of those supports during a powerful windstorm that tore through the Ottawa area Friday morning. (Stu Mills/CBC)
A man rides Ottawa's Confederation LRT line on Friday, the same day Mayor Jim Watson said he was 'furious' with delays on the line. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
A worker removes the signage from the Ottawa Leather Goods store on the north side of Sparks Street. Some merchants on the pedestrian thoroughfare say the federal government — the landlord for north side businesses — isn't doing enough to fill empty storefronts. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
Nearly two years ago, Maria Konopeskas had surgery at the Ottawa Hospital. Since then she's been stuck at the hospital because there's a shortage of personal support workers available to help her in her home. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
