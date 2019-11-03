Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they witnessed the destruction caused by a powerful windstorm, captured firefighters quelling a blaze caused by a severed gas line, and met a local woman stuck in hospital since 2017.

Here are some of the highlights.

Firefighters put out a blaze after a truck overturned on Moodie Drive Thursday morning. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

This Cumberland house under construction had been raised up on wooden supports all summer. Neighbours say it blew off of those supports during a powerful windstorm that tore through the Ottawa area Friday morning. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A man rides Ottawa's Confederation LRT line on Friday, the same day Mayor Jim Watson said he was 'furious' with delays on the line. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

A worker removes the signage from the Ottawa Leather Goods store on the north side of Sparks Street. Some merchants on the pedestrian thoroughfare say the federal government — the landlord for north side businesses — isn't doing enough to fill empty storefronts. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)