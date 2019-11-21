Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they spoke to farmers affected by the CN Rail strike, heard sighs of relief from campus groups facing funding shortfalls, and learned how Ottawa's new police chief plans to fight discrimination.

Here are some of the highlights.

Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, looks out the window onto Centre and East Blocks from the second floor meeting room of 100 Wellington St. The building is getting a second life as an embassy for Indigenous organizations. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Dominique Leroux and Mike Verdonck are grain farmers in western Quebec. They say the CN Rail strike means they're running out of propane to dry their crops. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier arrives at Rideau Hall to be sworn in as the country's minister of middle class prosperity — her first cabinet position. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A man sits in the studio at CKCU, the campus radio station at Carleton University, on Nov. 22. The station is one of a number of groups encouraged by a court's decision to quash the Ontario government's plan to allow post-secondary students to opt out of certain fees. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Approximately 60 people gathered on Parliament Hill Sunday to protest the Iranian government. On Thursday, the regime began returning internet access to its citizens after a five-day nationwide blackout meant to stifle protests against fuel price hikes. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)