Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they met some of the people living in the tent community near the Bayview LRT station, interviewed a student who realized her late father's dream and sat down with a man willing to find the limits of Canada's tax laws.

Here are some of the highlights.

John Konecny decided to test the limits of the Income Tax Act after a tax court judge disallowed his expense claims for his move from Whitby, Ont., to Ottawa in 2014. To prove a point, the 54-year-old decided to relocate by loading his belongings into a canoe and paddling up the Rideau Canal. (Stu Mills/CBC)

An LRT train moves through the snow on Tuesday. Delays were reported on the line this week due to cracked welding, although it's not known if the sudden cold spell was to blame. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Roya Shams has realized a dream instilled in her by her father — a police officer killed by the Taliban while promoting his daughters' right to receive an education. The 24-year-old graduated from the University of Ottawa on Nov. 1. (Ryan Patrick Jones/CBC News)

Emergency crews respond to a crash between a car and a city bus in Gatineau on Saturday. Two bus riders suffered minor injuries in the crash. (Raphaël Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

No, Jon Rowan isn't promoting his new bluegrass album — he's showing off one of the tens of thousands of items stored in the Ottawa Police Service warehouse on Swansea Crescent. The items were either collected at crime scenes or reported abandoned on the street. (Christine Maki/CBC)