Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

A look inside the tent city, a car crash on MacLaren Street and one farcical canoe ride.

CBC News ·
David Vance (right) and Justin Bolger (left) sit near a fire pit in the tent city they helped build in a forested area between Mechanicsville and Centretown. Most of the estimated 20 men and women living there were left homeless after a pair of rooming houses burned down in separate fires this spring. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they met some of the people living in the tent community near the Bayview LRT station, interviewed a student who realized her late father's dream and sat down with a man willing to find the limits of Canada's tax laws.  

Here are some of the highlights.

John Konecny decided to test the limits of the Income Tax Act after a tax court judge disallowed his expense claims for his move from Whitby, Ont., to Ottawa in 2014. To prove a point, the 54-year-old decided to relocate by loading his belongings into a canoe and paddling up the Rideau Canal. (Stu Mills/CBC)
An LRT train moves through the snow on Tuesday. Delays were reported on the line this week due to cracked welding, although it's not known if the sudden cold spell was to blame. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Roya Shams has realized a dream instilled in her by her father — a police officer killed by the Taliban while promoting his daughters' right to receive an education. The 24-year-old graduated from the University of Ottawa on Nov. 1. (Ryan Patrick Jones/CBC News)
Emergency crews respond to a crash between a car and a city bus in Gatineau on Saturday. Two bus riders suffered minor injuries in the crash. (Raphaël Tremblay/Radio-Canada)
No, Jon Rowan isn't promoting his new bluegrass album — he's showing off one of the tens of thousands of items stored in the Ottawa Police Service warehouse on Swansea Crescent. The items were either collected at crime scenes or reported abandoned on the street. (Christine Maki/CBC)
Snow coats poppies left on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in downtown Ottawa on Remembrance Day. (David Richard/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.