Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week they were there when Coun. Rick Chiarelli returned to city council, covered Ottawa Fury FC's decision to suspend operations, and met a man who's been waiting years for surgery to have a painful medical condition corrected.

Here are some of the highlights.

David Castano used to rent a tiny room next to the Rideau Centre. One day, he decided it made just as much sense to live in his van instead. (Ash Abraham/CBC)

Bill Bagyan sits in a chair with his catheter bag. The Kingston, Ont., man suffers from scarring around his urethra, and while he's been scheduled for surgery multiple times since his diagnosis, the surgery keeps getting delayed. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A car crashed into a telephone pole in the Glebe Sunday morning. The driver was brought to taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)

Ottawa Fury general manager Julian De Guzman (left) holds his head in his hands during a press conference Friday. The soccer club announced this week it was suspending operations for the 2020 season. (Francis Ferland/CBC)