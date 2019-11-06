Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Social Sharing
Chiarelli's return, a wrecked car and Ottawa Fury FC's hiatus
CBC News ·
As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
This week they were there when Coun. Rick Chiarelli returned to city council, covered Ottawa Fury FC's decision to suspend operations, and met a man who's been waiting years for surgery to have a painful medical condition corrected.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.