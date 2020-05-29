Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Heat waves, drive-ins, and a surprisingly buoyant moose

Rochelle and Chani Teitlebaum wait for their ice cream cones on a window ledge at La Cigale, an ice cream shop in Chelsea, Que. Many people flocked to western Quebec last weekend as the province continued to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we explored whether eastern Ontario might reopen before other parts of the province, sweated through the first heat wave of 2020, and heard about an Ottawa couple's unexpected pool crasher.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Mel Blimkie, treasurer of the Downtown Renfrew BIA, said local businesses have prepared physical distancing measures that should work if the province embraces a regional approach to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Maude Elysa, owner of Coiffure Moda Elysa in Gatineau, Que., said her phone's been ringing incessantly since the Quebec government first announced beauty salons like hers will be able to open June 1. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
The Port Elmsley Drive-In near Perth, Ont., shares a simple one-word message with movie lovers about its reopening plans. (Julie Ireton/CBC News)
A jogger runs along the Ottawa River on Tuesday. Temperatures rose above 30 C this week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Paul and Marilyn Koch stand outside their pool on May 29, 2020. Earlier in the day, the Ottawa couple found an unexpected visitor frolicking in the cool waters: a moose. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

 

 

