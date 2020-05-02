Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

A window visit ban, a new homeless shelter, and a fatal fire

CBC News ·
A customer looks at plants from across caution tape at the Ritchie Feed and Seed garden centre in Stittsville during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 2, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we covered the backlash to a ban on window visits at municipal long-term care homes, visited an arena being turned into a men's homeless shelter, and learned more about three people who died in a Britannia Road fire.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

A health-care worker wearing personal protective equipment works with a resident on a balcony at the Laurier Manor in Ottawa, a long-term care facility experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Maria Medeiros holds a photo of her late husband Hermano at her Orléans home. Her daughters Donna Trotta, centre, and Nelia Lindo, right, say it was difficult to organize a funeral during a pandemic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Rachel Ladouceur, strategic programs and project officer with Ottawa Housing Services, stands at the Jim Durrell Arena on Wednesday. The arena's been converted into a temporary shelter as many other shelters in the city are at capacity. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Jon Olsen visits the site of a fire that broke out at a home on Britannia Road on April 27, 2020, and killed three people, including Tim Schoorl, his friend and bandmate. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
A train prepares to depart for Greenboro station on the Trillium Line on May 1, 2020. As of Sunday, the O-Train will be offline for two years as part of a major expansion project. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

 

