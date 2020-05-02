Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we covered the backlash to a ban on window visits at municipal long-term care homes, visited an arena being turned into a men's homeless shelter, and learned more about three people who died in a Britannia Road fire.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

A health-care worker wearing personal protective equipment works with a resident on a balcony at the Laurier Manor in Ottawa, a long-term care facility experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Maria Medeiros holds a photo of her late husband Hermano at her Orléans home. Her daughters Donna Trotta, centre, and Nelia Lindo, right, say it was difficult to organize a funeral during a pandemic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Rachel Ladouceur, strategic programs and project officer with Ottawa Housing Services, stands at the Jim Durrell Arena on Wednesday. The arena's been converted into a temporary shelter as many other shelters in the city are at capacity. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Jon Olsen visits the site of a fire that broke out at a home on Britannia Road on April 27, 2020, and killed three people, including Tim Schoorl, his friend and bandmate. (Jean Delisle/CBC)