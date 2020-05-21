Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Tulip deliveries, golf course prep, and the return to school

CBC News ·
Construction worker Rory Brissett works on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we met people waiting hours outside one Service Ontario location, saw the city's parks spring back to life, and heard how the owner of a much-loved restaurant plans to overcome a devastating fire.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Matthew Marchand waits in a long line outside a Service Ontario location on Bank Street Wednesday to get his license plate stickers renewed. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Mina Rosen had what her mom Meg describes as an 'art attack' in Fairmont Park Wednesday, creating a pine cone and dandelion garden, since the playground was still off-limits. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
A couple locks arms as they make their way across the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau on May 19, 2020. One day earlier the Quebec government lifted checkpoints that limited travel into Gatineau. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Coconut Lagoon owner Joe Thottungal stands outside his Ottawa restaurant on May 23, 2020, one day after a fire broke out upstairs and caused serious damage. Thottungal says he'll continue serving meals to vulnerable Ottawans during the pandemic out of his second restaurant downtown. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)
Two men prepare a mural in Vanier designed by artist Dominic Laporte that commemorates front-line workers on May 21, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

 

