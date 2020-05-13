Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we watched western Quebec elementary students head back to school, heard about plans for a class-action lawsuit involving a local care home, and reported on both Ontario and Quebec's plans to gradually ramp up their economies.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Yvon Laviolette adjusts a plastic curtain designed to keep him safe on his school bus. Western Quebec schools reopened this week, but with many new precautions in place. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Sally Acker's mother, Gloria Leitch, died of COVID-19 at the Madonna Care Community in April. Acker has now signed up as part of a potential class-action lawsuit that includes Sienna, Madonna's owner. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Lennox Donnelly has his photo taken by his father with staff at the Almonte Country Haven care home. The six-year-old raised more than $5,600 for the home, where his aunt works and where more than two dozen residents have died of COVID-19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

People show support for staff and residents at Ottawa's Carlingview Manor long-term care home on Friday. The home has been hard-hit by COVID-19, with more than 40 deaths. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Orange tulips begin to open on May 14, 2020 in downtown Ottawa, with the spires of Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica in the background. (Jean Delisle/CBC)