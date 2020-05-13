Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Tulip deliveries, golf course prep, and the return to school

Henk Van der Zwan, the Netherlands' ambassador to Canada, carries tulips from the Canadian Tulip Festival that will be given to hospital staff to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 13, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we watched western Quebec elementary students head back to school, heard about plans for a class-action lawsuit involving a local care home, and reported on both Ontario and Quebec's plans to gradually ramp up their economies.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Yvon Laviolette adjusts a plastic curtain designed to keep him safe on his school bus. Western Quebec schools reopened this week, but with many new precautions in place. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Sally Acker's mother, Gloria Leitch, died of COVID-19 at the Madonna Care Community in April. Acker has now signed up as part of a potential class-action lawsuit that includes Sienna, Madonna's owner. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Lennox Donnelly has his photo taken by his father with staff at the Almonte Country Haven care home. The six-year-old raised more than $5,600 for the home, where his aunt works and where more than two dozen residents have died of COVID-19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
People show support for staff and residents at Ottawa's Carlingview Manor long-term care home on Friday. The home has been hard-hit by COVID-19, with more than 40 deaths. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Orange tulips begin to open on May 14, 2020 in downtown Ottawa, with the spires of Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica in the background. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
A golfer tees off at the Loch March Golf & Country Club in Ottawa on Saturday, May 16, the first day of golfing in Ontario since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

 

