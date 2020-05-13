Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Tulip deliveries, golf course prep, and the return to school
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we watched western Quebec elementary students head back to school, heard about plans for a class-action lawsuit involving a local care home, and reported on both Ontario and Quebec's plans to gradually ramp up their economies.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.
