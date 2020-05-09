Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

A person walks their dog as hail comes down in Ottawa on Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we covered the gradual reopening of certain Ontario businesses, learned about one doctor's efforts to keep her colleagues safe, and heard how some florists are actually seeing their profits bloom.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

At Wild Willy's Plants & Flowers in Hintonburg, owner Vanessa Bishop says she's been working overtime to fill orders, although she does expect a major dip in sales this Mother's Day. (Frances Ferland/CBC)

Two employees answer the phones at Artistic Landscape Designs in Ottawa on May 4, 2020. Landscaping businesses were among those given the green light to reopen Monday as the province gradually loosens some COVID-19 restrictions. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Dr. Alexandra Bunting puts on a face shield printed by Carleton University engineers, using plastic sheets donated by an Ottawa car parts shop, at the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital on May 1, 2020. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Steve Grammatakis heads into the T&T Supermarket in south Ottawa on May 5, 2020, to shop for fish. As of May 11, the grocery store chain will require customers to wear masks. (Jean Delisle/CBC)