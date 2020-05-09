Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Face shields for doctors, masks for shoppers and profits for florists
CBC News
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we covered the gradual reopening of certain Ontario businesses, learned about one doctor's efforts to keep her colleagues safe, and heard how some florists are actually seeing their profits bloom.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.
