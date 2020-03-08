Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region — while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

They visited a new assessment centre set up for some of Ottawa's most vulnerable people, saw students in residence pack up to head home, and waited patiently — several times — for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to emerge from Rideau Cottage to address the nation.

Here are some of the highlights.

A sign in a barber shop window indicates the establishment is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Items are stuffed into a packed car as students move out of residence at the University of Ottawa. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada)

A new isolation shelter, designed to protect Ottawa's homeless population from COVID-19, is set to open Monday. Mayor Jim Watson was given a tour of the facility this weekend. (Boris Proulx/Radio-Canada)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media in Ottawa about the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Recently, Trudeau announced Canada would turn back asylum-seekers attempting to enter the country. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)