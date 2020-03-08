Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Students move out, Watson visits new isolation centre and spring begins

CBC News ·
Greacen Butcher didn't expect her first year at the University of Ottawa to end this way. Her folks came to collect her from residence, before returning home to Barrie, Ont. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada)

As always, reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region — while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

They visited a new assessment centre set up for some of Ottawa's most vulnerable people, saw students in residence pack up to head home, and waited patiently —  several times — for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to emerge from Rideau Cottage to address the nation.

Here are some of the highlights.

A sign in a barber shop window indicates the establishment is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
Items are stuffed into a packed car as students move out of residence at the University of Ottawa. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada)
A new isolation shelter, designed to protect Ottawa's homeless population from COVID-19, is set to open Monday. Mayor Jim Watson was given a tour of the facility this weekend. (Boris Proulx/Radio-Canada)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media in Ottawa about the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Recently, Trudeau announced Canada would turn back asylum-seekers attempting to enter the country. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
The first day of spring came and went this week. While many people were at home self-isolating, the temperature reached the mid-teens on Friday. (Ian Black/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.