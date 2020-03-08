Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Social Sharing
Students move out, Watson visits new isolation centre and spring begins
CBC News ·
As always, reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region — while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
They visited a new assessment centre set up for some of Ottawa's most vulnerable people, saw students in residence pack up to head home, and waited patiently — several times — for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to emerge from Rideau Cottage to address the nation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.