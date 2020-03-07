Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

COVID-19 preparation, curling action, and the annual women's march

CBC News ·
Hundreds of people marched through the streets of downtown Ottawa this weekend for the fourth annual women's march — including protesters calling for the resignation of Coun. Rick Chiarelli. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

They sat down with Coun. Diane Deans to discuss her fight with cancer, covered requests for an independent investigation into the LRT procurement process, and met a few experts with creative solutions for COVID-19.

Here are some of the highlights.

Coun. Diane Deans, a veteran of municipal politics, sat down with CBC Ottawa this week to talk about her cancer diagnosis, her recovery and what she's learned along the way. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Team Prince Edward Island skip Bryan Cochrane uses a whistle to communicate with his teammates at the 2020 Brier in Kingston, Ont. Cochrane is originally from Russell, Ont., and has had dozens of surgeries on his vocal chords — hence the whistle. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
Catherine McKenney and Shawn Menard are among eight Ottawa councillors planning to request an independent investigation into decisions made ahead of the launch of the Confederation Line, as well as the procurement process for the next stage of light rail. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Despite there being no recorded cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health officials like Dr. Kathryn Suh at the Ottawa Hospital are preparing. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)
Maxim Berezovski, a University of Ottawa chemistry professor, hopes to create a test that would tell someone within 15 minutes whether they have the novel coronavirus. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Hundreds of people marched through Ottawa's downtown on March 7, 2020, for the city's fourth annual women's march. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )
