Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

They met a mother who's spent years caring for her daughter after she suffered a brain injury, covered protests in support of Wet'suwet'en in the downtown core, and kept on top of the latest delays to plague the city's LRT line.

Here are some of the highlights.

Cheryl and Jodi Graham sit together in Jodi's bedroom. In 2006, Jodi suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash. Cheryl, her mother, quit her job to care for her — and has been doing so ever since. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Light rail passengers wait for buses to show up at the Hurdman LRT station during service delays on Wednesday. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

Drummers share a moment during a rally in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the Costal GasLink Pipeline in Ottawa on Monday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

A fire burns on the recently-opened CN tracks in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tire fires, which were a protest in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, "extremely concerning." (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)