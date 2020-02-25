Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Wet'suwet'en protests, brain injury care, and more LRT woes

A protester holds up his fist and his staff as people stand on Slater Street in Ottawa during a rally in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the Costal GasLink pipeline. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

They met a mother who's spent years caring for her daughter after she suffered a brain injury, covered protests in support of Wet'suwet'en in the downtown core, and kept on top of the latest delays to plague the city's LRT line.

Here are some of the highlights.

Cheryl and Jodi Graham sit together in Jodi's bedroom. In 2006, Jodi suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash. Cheryl, her mother, quit her job to care for her — and has been doing so ever since. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Light rail passengers wait for buses to show up at the Hurdman LRT station during service delays on Wednesday. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)
Drummers share a moment during a rally in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the Costal GasLink Pipeline in Ottawa on Monday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
A fire burns on the recently-opened CN tracks in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tire fires, which were a protest in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, "extremely concerning." (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
Bobby Ryan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Ryan notched a hat trick in the game — his first game back after missing three months while dealing with sobriety issues. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)
