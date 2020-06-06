Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we followed a major anti-racism protest through Ottawa's streets, caught up with Atlético Ottawa players as they begin training for their inaugural season, and found out why people looking for a new bike this summer may be out of luck.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee during an eight-minute, 46-second silence held during Friday's rally against police brutality and racism. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Two strokes have left Mary Chaly in a wheelchair. She's now being cared for at home by her daughter Betsy and husband Cherian, along with the help of personal support workers who visit daily. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Just like toilet paper, yeast, flour and seeds before them, bicycles are in short supply across Ottawa because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

People watch a fire burn at a three-storey Gatineau, Que., apartment complex on June 6, 2020. (Radio-Canada)