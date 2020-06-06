Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

An anti-racism rally, Atlético Ottawa atheletes, and a possible bicycle shortage

CBC News ·
Renelle Sib and Alex Silas hold hands outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa during a rally against racism and police brutality that drew thousands of people into the city's downtown on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we followed a major anti-racism protest through Ottawa's streets, caught up with Atlético Ottawa players as they begin training for their inaugural season, and found out why people looking for a new bike this summer may be out of luck.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee during an eight-minute, 46-second silence held during Friday's rally against police brutality and racism. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
Two strokes have left Mary Chaly in a wheelchair. She's now being cared for at home by her daughter Betsy and husband Cherian, along with the help of personal support workers who visit daily. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Just like toilet paper, yeast, flour and seeds before them, bicycles are in short supply across Ottawa because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)
People watch a fire burn at a three-storey Gatineau, Que., apartment complex on June 6, 2020. (Radio-Canada)
Atlético Ottawa midfielder Francisco Acuna and defender Vashon Neufville stretch on Wednesday during the club's first team practice of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. (Chris Wattie/Canadian Press)

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.