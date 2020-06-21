Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we survived a heat wave, saw crews remove a large algal bloom from the Rideau Canal, and heard from Black Ottawans about what they mean when they call for police to be defunded.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Donna Dickson holds a photo of her son, Ashton, who was shot and killed in downtown Ottawa on June 26, 2017. While she's open to the idea of defunding police, Dickson says she believes investigators will always be needed to solve crimes like her son's murder. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A worker at the Rideau Street construction site takes a moment to pause in the hot summer sun on June 23, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Friends and family held a distanced graduation celebration for Nathaniel Bulatovic, left, in Ottawa's Appleford Park on June 25, 2020. Here he poses with his mother, Chrysteann Munroe. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A man sleeps on the street in Ottawa's ByWard Market on June 23, 2020. New figures from Ottawa Public Health show that the city's marginalized areas are experiencing COVID-19 infection rates that are much higher than those in well-off neighbourhoods. (Andrew Lee/CBC)