Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·New

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

From heat waves and algal blooms to a march remembering Abdirahman Abdi

CBC News ·
Protesters walk from the Ottawa Police headquarters to city hall on Saturday June 20, 2020 in the Justice for Abdirahman march. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw heat warnings issued across much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, reported on a march remembering Abdirahman Abdi that drew hundreds into Ottawa's downtown, saw a large number of people wearing masks on OC Transpo, and learned that while algal blooms on the canal may not be pretty, they won't hurt you. 

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Two protesters hold up signs at the Justice for Abdirahman rally in Ottawa on June 20, 2020. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )
A kayaker makes his way through algae patches on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on June 19, 2020. Parks Canada says the algae is aesthetically displeasing but non-toxic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
People walk by Dows Lake on the Rideau Canal on June 16, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
A rider wears a mask as they wait for an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa on June 15, 2020, the first day wearing one was mandatory on the capital's public transit service. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 17 near Wendover, Ont., on June 17, 2020. One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.