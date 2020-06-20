Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we saw heat warnings issued across much of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, reported on a march remembering Abdirahman Abdi that drew hundreds into Ottawa's downtown, saw a large number of people wearing masks on OC Transpo, and learned that while algal blooms on the canal may not be pretty, they won't hurt you.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Two protesters hold up signs at the Justice for Abdirahman rally in Ottawa on June 20, 2020. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

A kayaker makes his way through algae patches on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on June 19, 2020. Parks Canada says the algae is aesthetically displeasing but non-toxic. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

People walk by Dows Lake on the Rideau Canal on June 16, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A rider wears a mask as they wait for an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa on June 15, 2020, the first day wearing one was mandatory on the capital's public transit service. (Jean Delisle/CBC)