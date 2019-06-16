Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·New

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region. Here are some highlights.
CBC News ·
A purple glow enveloped Westboro Beach during a rainy sunset on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (OldMan/Twitter )

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

They met a refugee repaying the church that brought him to Canada, followed Carivibe revellers on their annual parade, and hung out with some very nervous Toronto Raptors fans.

Here are some of the highlights.

Sohail Manoussi nervously watches the final minutes before the Toronto Raptors' victory on June 13, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
A worker installs protective metal fencing near the Champlain Lookout in Gatineau Park on June 13, 2019. Part of the lookout's stone wall collapsed this week. (Jérôme Bergeron/Radio-Canada)
Sohail Khazaal grinds down welds on a 1.2-metre-tall steel cross. (Stu Mills/CBC)
A stand-up comedy class made up mostly of public servants huddles around the pool table at the back of Ottawa’s Absolute Comedy Club before being called up on stage to perform. (MICHEL ASPIROT/CBC)
Revellers take part in Ottawa's annual Carivibe festival on June 15, 2019. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.