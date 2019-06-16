Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

They met a refugee repaying the church that brought him to Canada, followed Carivibe revellers on their annual parade, and hung out with some very nervous Toronto Raptors fans.

Here are some of the highlights.

Sohail Manoussi nervously watches the final minutes before the Toronto Raptors' victory on June 13, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

A worker installs protective metal fencing near the Champlain Lookout in Gatineau Park on June 13, 2019. Part of the lookout's stone wall collapsed this week. (Jérôme Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Sohail Khazaal grinds down welds on a 1.2-metre-tall steel cross. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A stand-up comedy class made up mostly of public servants huddles around the pool table at the back of Ottawa’s Absolute Comedy Club before being called up on stage to perform. (MICHEL ASPIROT/CBC)