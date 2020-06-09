Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Haircuts, coyotes, and terror in a small town

CBC News ·
St. James Anglican Church in Parham, Ont., was destroyed by a fire that spread from a nearby home Sunday night. (Jean Delisle/CBC News )

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we sped off to a small town following a night of fire and gunshots, covered the aftermath of a vicious assault in Vanier, and watched Ottawa's mayor get sheared as those COVID-19 restrictions continued to loosen.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Mayor Jim Watson was among the many Ottawa residents who decided to get a trim at a barbershop Friday, the first day of Stage 2 COVID-19 reopenings in the city. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan holds a sign warning people about an aggressive coyote that had attacked people and pets in the Riverside South area. The coyote was eventually shot and killed early Friday morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Parham, Ont., resident Jordan Lowery said he was struck in the rib by a bullet fragment after going outside to investigate a house fire in the small eastern Ontario community. The fire spread to the town's 133-year-old Anglican church, burning it to the ground. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC News)
Taylor Parker stands on Elm Street Monday, at the spot where a teen boy was brutally assaulted two days earlier. Five teenagers have now been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. (Sandra Abma/CBC)
A damaged bicycle lies behind police tape on the bike path east of the Champlain Bridge Thursday morning. A cyclist was killed and a pedestrian seriously injured when they were struck by a driver the night before. (Francis Ferland/CBC News)

 

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.