Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we sped off to a small town following a night of fire and gunshots, covered the aftermath of a vicious assault in Vanier, and watched Ottawa's mayor get sheared as those COVID-19 restrictions continued to loosen.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Mayor Jim Watson was among the many Ottawa residents who decided to get a trim at a barbershop Friday, the first day of Stage 2 COVID-19 reopenings in the city. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan holds a sign warning people about an aggressive coyote that had attacked people and pets in the Riverside South area. The coyote was eventually shot and killed early Friday morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Parham, Ont., resident Jordan Lowery said he was struck in the rib by a bullet fragment after going outside to investigate a house fire in the small eastern Ontario community. The fire spread to the town's 133-year-old Anglican church, burning it to the ground. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC News)

Taylor Parker stands on Elm Street Monday, at the spot where a teen boy was brutally assaulted two days earlier. Five teenagers have now been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. (Sandra Abma/CBC)