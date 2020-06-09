Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.
Haircuts, coyotes, and terror in a small town
CBC News
Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.
This week, we sped off to a small town following a night of fire and gunshots, covered the aftermath of a vicious assault in Vanier, and watched Ottawa's mayor get sheared as those COVID-19 restrictions continued to loosen.
Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.
