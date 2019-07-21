Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

This week, they hung out with dogs that swim and dive, visited the Roger Neilson House, and watched a former Games of Throne actor star in an Ottawa play. 
CBC News ·
The Avalon Ranch dog sports training facility has been teaching dogs how to swim and safely dive off a docks for the past 10 years. Meg, a nine month old golden retriever, wears a life-jacket to build up her confidence in the pool. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they hung out with dogs that swim and dive, visited the Roger Neilson House, and watched a former Games of Throne actor star in an Ottawa play. 

Katt Brooks, right, talks about Pokemon with 14-year-old Tait Gofton. Brooks is a recreation therapist at Roger Neilson House, where her job involves coming up with fun activities for children in palliative care. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)
Game of Thrones actor Ross Mullan returns to the Odyssey Theatre in Ottawa after being away for 26 years to star in The Bonds of Interest. (Darren Major/CBC)
CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black found this garden ornament downtown on Friday, just a day before the hottest day of the year so far in Ottawa on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Ian Black/CBC)
The Avalon Ranch dog sports training facility has been teaching dogs how to swim and safely dive off a docks for the past 10 years. Arlo, a German shepherd, competes in dog diving on a national level. (Robyn Miller/CBC)
Some people in Ottawa were upset after unauthorized advertisement for Disney's "The Lion King" were stencilled into sidewalks around the city. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.