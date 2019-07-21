Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they hung out with dogs that swim and dive, visited the Roger Neilson House, and watched a former Games of Throne actor star in an Ottawa play.

Katt Brooks, right, talks about Pokemon with 14-year-old Tait Gofton. Brooks is a recreation therapist at Roger Neilson House, where her job involves coming up with fun activities for children in palliative care. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Game of Thrones actor Ross Mullan returns to the Odyssey Theatre in Ottawa after being away for 26 years to star in The Bonds of Interest. (Darren Major/CBC)

CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black found this garden ornament downtown on Friday, just a day before the hottest day of the year so far in Ottawa on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Ian Black/CBC)

The Avalon Ranch dog sports training facility has been teaching dogs how to swim and safely dive off a docks for the past 10 years. Arlo, a German shepherd, competes in dog diving on a national level. (Robyn Miller/CBC)