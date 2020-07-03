Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, we're still doing our best to keep an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we reported from Rideau Hall after an armed military member gained access Thursday morning, tried to stay cool during yet another heat wave, and found out how a country celebrates Canada Day during a pandemic.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days in the region.

Four-year-old Jaden Mugisha plays in a Centretown splash pad during a heat wave in Ottawa on July 2, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Erin Blanchette, left, and Emma Thom, right, enjoy the sun after walking across the Alexandra Bridge from Gatineau, Que., on Canada Day. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

People protesting a number of causes, from mandatory mask policies to the Justin Trudeau government, march along Wellington Street in Ottawa on Canada Day. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Officers inspect a black pickup truck and items removed from it after an armed Canadian military member gained access to the grounds at Rideau Hall on July 2, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)