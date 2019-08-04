Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·New

This week we're taking a look at the weight-loss journey of a once morbidly obese Thai dog, mysterious fish die-offs along the Ottawa River, and a 'rage cage' in Perth, Ont.

Dead fish, swordplay and a so-called 'rage cage'

CBC News ·
Debra Clark says she likes to let loose in the rage cage, a shop in Perth, Ont., where customers take out their stress on an assortment of glassware, electronics and appliances in a safe environment. (Ash Abraham/CBC)

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters and camerapeople were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

This week, they learned about the weight-loss journey of a once morbidly obese Thai dog, looked into mysterious fish die-offs along the Ottawa River, and visited a "rage cage" in Perth, Ont.

Dead fish dot the shores of the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers. More than 2,000 fish have washed up in the area in recent weeks. (Lorian Belanger/CBC)
Graig Shackleton, left, demonstrates historical European martial arts techniques with a fellow instructor from Ottawa Swordplay, which is hosting its annual competition this weekend. (Mario Carlucci/CBC)
Jesse Wright smashes a row of dishes in Perth's first 'rage cage,' which lets people let off steam by demolishing various household items. (Ash Abraham/CBC )
This piece called 'Ruby' is displayed on a wall at Gaslight Café & Sign Gallery in Almonte, Ont. The café showcases some of co-owner Scott Adamson's work creating neon signs. (Mario Carlucci/CBC)
Mercedes, a mixed-breed street dog from Thailand, became morbidly obese when her street vendor owner died and other vendors stepped in to feed her. She has since lost much of that weight, and is now in Ottawa for surgery to remove her excess skin. (Laura Osman/CBC)
An athlete exits the waters of the Rideau Canal during the Super League Triathlon in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

 

 

