Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, reporters and photographers were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

Climbing COVID-19 cases, tough business decisions, and a fight over wildflowers

A young lad casts a line into the Mississippi River while fishing in Carleton Place, Ont. on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we heard Ottawa health officials give their reasons for a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, found out why some businesses are staying closed this summer, and reported on a western Quebec couple's fight to keep their wildflowers.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Angela Keller-Herzog sits outside her eco-friendly bed-and-breakfast in the Glebe on Thursday evening. Keller-Herzog is one of a number of local business owners who've decided it doesn't make sense to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)
Samuel Cloutier and Jazmine Maisonneuve say they're done mowing their wildflower 'meadow' and are willing to fight the municipality of La Pêche, Que., in court for the right to keep it. (Stu Mills/CBC)
The young couple depicted in the Secret Bench of Knowledge sculpture in downtown Ottawa wear COVID-19 masks on Tuesday. The city has seen a rise in cases recently, one that's been partly blamed on young people having indoor gatherings. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)
A 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday after colliding with a car at the corner of Holland Avenue and Ruskin Street. The crash was so severe the man's motorcycle was severed in two. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )
A cyclist rides past a mural on Preston Street that's been given a COVID-19 update on Monday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

 

