Skip to Main Content
Here are Ottawa's photos of the week
Ottawa·Photos

Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

As always, CBC Ottawa's reporters were out this past week capturing all the goings-on in the region.

E-scooters, invading caterpillars, and lumber shortages

CBC News ·
A woman plays hacky sack in Major's Hill Park in Ottawa last weekend, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we tested out some of Ottawa's new e-scooters, learned about rising numbers of gypsy moth caterpillars, and found out why it's incredibly difficult to find a good cut of wood these days.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Delaney Dunlop, left, and Travis Westerberg rest near the edge of the Ottawa River. In 2017, the city implemented a pilot program to make specially designed wheelchairs, capable of navigating the shore and entering the water safely, available at publicly owned beaches. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Tay Valley Township resident Dan Woods checks an oak tree for gypsy moth caterpillars. The red-and-blue-speckled caterpillars are an invasive species that can completely defoliate a tree, causing long-term damage. (Stu Mills/CBC)
OPP carry out a homicide investigation at the 7 West Motel in Carleton Place, Ont., on Wednesday. Shane Sabourin, 30, was arrested later that day and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Patrick Robert Lynch. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
Mark Priddle, co-owner of The WoodSource in Ottawa, says sales of various cuts of lumber have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic as people use the downtime to complete home improvement projects. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
One of Ottawa's new rentable e-scooters is seen here on Thursday, the first day of a city pilot project that will run until the end of October. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)
A woman waits for an OC Transpo bus on Albert Street on Monday. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now