Here are Ottawa's photos of the week

Despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, our photographers are still out and about, keeping an eye on what's happening in the region.

This week, we tested out some of Ottawa's new e-scooters, learned about rising numbers of gypsy moth caterpillars, and found out why it's incredibly difficult to find a good cut of wood these days.

Here are some of the best CBC Ottawa, Radio-Canada and Canadian Press photos from the past seven days.

Delaney Dunlop, left, and Travis Westerberg rest near the edge of the Ottawa River. In 2017, the city implemented a pilot program to make specially designed wheelchairs, capable of navigating the shore and entering the water safely, available at publicly owned beaches. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Tay Valley Township resident Dan Woods checks an oak tree for gypsy moth caterpillars. The red-and-blue-speckled caterpillars are an invasive species that can completely defoliate a tree, causing long-term damage. (Stu Mills/CBC)

OPP carry out a homicide investigation at the 7 West Motel in Carleton Place, Ont., on Wednesday. Shane Sabourin, 30, was arrested later that day and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Patrick Robert Lynch. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Mark Priddle, co-owner of The WoodSource in Ottawa, says sales of various cuts of lumber have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic as people use the downtime to complete home improvement projects. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

One of Ottawa's new rentable e-scooters is seen here on Thursday, the first day of a city pilot project that will run until the end of October. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)